For the first time since the company restructured under the leadership of Raphael Mushanawani as the New CEO 5 years ago, Mobile network operator NetOne has finally announced a key strategic role of Head of Public Relations, a top executive position which will be officially taken over by seasoned communications professional Richard Mahomva, who was serving as the Director for International Communications Services in the Ministry of Information and publicity, effect on 1 January 2026.

The media sector has praised the group chief executive officer who has finally made a key strategic appointment to stabilise the boat https://technomag.co.zw/im-not-eyeing-the-netone-ceo-office-masunda/and is set to drive NetOne’s public relations in a new trajectory , finally filling up a gap with a savvy and well rounded up executive, as a sign of strong leadership acumen.

Richard Runyararo Mahomva was the Director for International Communication Services in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services. In this designation, Richard is currently responsible for coordinating the propagation of Zimbabwe’s national interests on the global stage through public diplomacy. He is the current SADC National Media Coordinator for the Republic of Zimbabwe and also the focal point on Information and Publicity for the Cabinet Thematic Committee on International Image-Building, Foreign Relations and International Trade. As a public intellectual, Mahomva has built a reputable decade footprint of shaping public opinion on various political campaigns in Zimbabwe. In the past decade Richard has served in numerous senior statecraft assignments in both ZANU PF and the Government of Zimbabwe.

His move to NetOne comes at a time when the telecommunications sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, driven by growing demand for data services, mobile financial solutions and enhanced customer engagement. As one of Zimbabwe’s key mobile network operators, NetOne continues to position itself as a critical enabler of digital inclusion and national connectivity.

Mahomva brings with him extensive experience in strategic communications, media relations and public affairs, skills expected to strengthen NetOne’s corporate communications and stakeholder engagement. His background in both public sector communications and international relations is likely to add depth to the company’s public relations strategy as it navigates an increasingly competitive and digitally driven market.

The appointment underscores NetOne’s focus on reinforcing its public image and communication frameworks as the company advances its broader digital and innovation agenda heading into 2026.

The post was last led by Dr Elderette Shereni https://technomag.co.zw/cbz-top-executive-eldrette-shereni-joins-netone/ before she left NetOne for a different post in the banking sector. Her post was created after the then CEO Lazarus Muchenje split the marketing and PR Executive, effectively handing the Marketing post to Loveness Govera. Dr George Manyaya was however appointed the first PR Executive in January 2017 before leaving for Potraz same year and now board member.https://technomag.co.zw/netone-appoints-manyaya-and-zengeni-as-directors/