Director General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, Gift Kalisto Machengete urged Africa to take an active role in shaping the development and governance of artificial intelligence (AI), or risk being left behind in the global digital economy.

Dr Machengete said African nations cannot afford to remain passive consumers of AI technologies designed elsewhere, as failure to engage meaningfully in AI governance could jeopardise cultural identity, language representation and digital sovereignty across the continent.

“Africa must not sit back as a passive consumer of artificial intelligence technologies designed elsewhere,” Dr Machengete said. “We must actively contribute to shaping the AI future in ways that reflect our values, protect our communities and support inclusive development.”

He noted that rapid global advances in AI are transforming sectors such as health, finance, agriculture and education, and emphasised the need for robust regulatory frameworks to ensure that benefits are shared equitably and risks are mitigated locally.

Dr Machengete also urged policymakers to prioritise AI literacy, research funding and multi stakeholder collaboration between governments, industry and academia to build home grown solutions.

He said that without proactive engagement, Africa could face “digital marginalisation” as the rest of the world sets standards and controls access to advanced technologies.

The remarks come amid growing interest in AI strategies across the region, including Zimbabwe’s recently launched National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030), which aims to guide responsible AI adoption that aligns with national development goals.