InnBucks MicroBank Limited has pledged a sweeping package of financial commitments to Zimbabwe’s education sector, saying the institution is “here as a co-investor in the nation’s education future,” during remarks delivered at the 2026 National Education Summit Zimbabwe (NESZ) in Bulawayo.

In a strong, bold statement of support and confidence, Innbucks declared that no classroom will go unbuilt due to lack of capital, a promise that will shake up the education sector if fully implemented.

Addressing delegates including government officials, school heads, teacher councils, development partners and EdTech innovators , the bank said its presence at the conference signalled a long term commitment to modernising learning facilities through innovative financing.

InnBucks representatives said the conference theme, “Expanding and Modernising Education Facilities through Innovative Funding and Partnerships,” directly aligned with the bank’s mission to provide tailored financial solutions for the sector. These include infrastructure finance, digital fee collection systems, teacher welfare products and student enterprise funding.

The institution announced five key commitments, among them a pledge to ensure “no classroom goes unbuilt due to lack of capital,” free cash in transit services for schools, low cost digital banking for teachers, and the creation of a Student Innovation and Incubation Hub to support young entrepreneurs.

InnBucks also confirmed ongoing agreements with schools ready to formalise long term partnerships aimed at expanding infrastructure and strengthening financial systems within education institutions.

Delegates were urged to view the summit as a national turning point where the sector shifts “from conversation to implementation.” The institution said Zimbabwe has never lacked talent, only the systems and investment required to unlock it at scale.

InnBucks closed its address with a vision of a modernised education landscape from fully equipped laboratories to financially secure teachers and digitally empowered learners , saying the future is “not a dream, but a plan” the bank is ready to finance.