Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Hon. Tatenda Mavetera has promised to ensure that every child a laptop in school from 2027 in partnership with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

Speaking to Technomag, Hon. Mavetera said this initiative will enable every learner to access a digital device as part of efforts to modernize the country’s education system and bridge the technology gap between rural and urban schools.

“Together with the ministry of primary and secondary education we agreed that 2027 1 device 1 learner policy” said Mavetera.

Under the initiative, parents will be encouraged to buy digital devices for their children while continues to provide computers, computer labs and Starlink services for internet connection in schools.

Mavetera said every school in Zimbabwe should have access to digital learning tools and give equal opportunities to children to participate in the digital economy.

Government has handed over satellite internet kits to schools around the country to improve online learning access.