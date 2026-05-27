President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has advised Varakashi and other ZANU PF party members to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) in party operations and communications to advance its own needs in the digital age.

President Mnangagwa widely known for introducing the term Varakashi, a group of party loyalists largely associated with defending and promoting the ruling party’s vision, policies and mandate, particularly on digital platforms and social media, seems to be pushing for full usage of AI in party information dissemination and strategy.

Speaking today during the 393rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo, President Mnangagwa urged party members to adopt digital technologies, especially AI, in line with the country’s broader ambitions of advancing technological innovation and improving digital literacy.

“Let us embrace digital technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence, in Party operations, guided of course by our agreed communication guidelines and the overarching National Artificial Intelligence Strategy,” said Mnangagwa.

The remarks come at a time when governments, political organisations and businesses across the world are increasingly integrating AI into communication systems, data management, information dissemination and public engagement strategies.

The country has intensified efforts to position itself within the global digital economy through policies promoting innovation, digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies.

Mnangagwa’s comments also signal the growing importance of digital communication within political structures, particularly as online platforms continue to shape public discourse and the dissemination of information.

The President further called on party departmental heads to accelerate the implementation of policies and strategies while strengthening party structures and membership growth.

“It is my expectation that the Departmental Heads will scale up the rate of implementation of agreed policies and strategies as we grow our membership, as well as professionalise and modernise party work,” he said.

His remarks reflect a push towards the modernization of party operations through technology-driven systems and coordinated digital communication frameworks.