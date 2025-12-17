Cimas Health Group has announced the appointment of Manatsa Gaka as its new Chief Marketing Officer, a strategic executive move that signals the Group’s intent to deepen customer-centricity and accelerate digital-led growth across its operations.

Gaka is a Chartered Marketer (CIM UK, MCIM) with more than 15 years of leadership experience spanning financial services, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and the development sector. Widely regarded as a growth strategist, his career has been built at the intersection of brand strategy, customer experience and digital innovation, where he has consistently driven marketing transformation into a value-creating and purpose-driven function.

His professional journey includes senior roles at National Foods, Population Services International and CBZ Holdings, where he sharpened his expertise in consumer behaviour, social impact marketing and large-scale brand transformation. Across these organisations, Gaka led initiatives that strengthened brand equity, unlocked new revenue streams and positioned businesses at the forefront of marketing and customer innovation within complex operating environments.

Recognised for his ability to align marketing with broader business strategy, Gaka blends creativity with strong commercial acumen and people-centred leadership to deliver sustainable results. His appointment comes at a time when the healthcare sector is increasingly embracing digital engagement, partnerships and data-driven decision-making to enhance service delivery and customer trust.

In his new role, Gaka will lead Cimas’ brand transformation journey, embedding customer-first strategies, accelerating digital and partnership-driven growth, and positioning the Group as a brand of choice in Zimbabwe and beyond. A key focus of his mandate will be ensuring that marketing efforts are closely aligned with Cimas’ purpose of inspiring healthier communities, reinforcing the organisation’s role as a trusted healthcare partner.

Beyond the boardroom, Gaka is an avid reader with a passion for music, which he views as both a creative outlet and a source of inspiration for innovation and storytelling in leadership. His appointment underscores Cimas Health Group’s commitment to forward-looking leadership as it navigates a rapidly evolving healthcare and digital landscape.