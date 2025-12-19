By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s fixed Internet/data traffic has surged 18.39% to 440.9 Petabytes (PB) in the third quarter, outpacing mobile growth, according to the 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report released by POTRAZ. The sector also saw a significant increase in mobile Internet/data traffic, which grew 10.72% to 144.09 PB.

The report attributes the growth in fixed Internet/data traffic to increased demand for high-speed Internet services, driven by the growing adoption of digital technologies. The used incoming international Internet bandwidth capacity increased by 7.99% to 545,123 Mbps, while used outgoing international Internet bandwidth capacity grew 18.53% to 202,485 Mbps.

The equipped international Internet bandwidth capacity saw a slight movement from 1,456,080 Mbps to 1,456,270 Mbps in the quarter under review. This stability in equipped bandwidth capacity suggests that operators are optimizing their existing infrastructure to meet growing demand.

The growth in fixed Internet/data traffic is driven by the increasing availability of fiber-optic connections and other high-speed Internet services. As more people access these services, the demand for bandwidth continues to rise.

The Director General of POTRAZ Dr Gift Callistos Machengete noted that the sector’s performance is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s growing digital economy. The regulator continues to work with operators to ensure that consumers have access to quality and affordable Internet services.

The increase in Internet usage is driven by the growing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe, including e-commerce, online education, and digital payments. As more people access these services, the demand for Internet bandwidth continues to rise.

Zimbabwe’s Internet sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades. The sector’s growth is a positive indicator of Zimbabwe’s digital future, and POTRAZ remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market.

The 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlights the significant progress made by Zimbabwe’s Internet sector, with fixed Internet/data traffic driving the growth.

The growth in fixed Internet/data traffic is a testament to the increasing demand for high-speed Internet services in Zimbabwe, and operators are responding by investing in network upgrades and expansion.