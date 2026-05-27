When government unveiled a new directive giving property owners 24 months to validate and digitise their old title deeds, the official message was one of efficiency and security. Digitisation, officials said, would streamline property records, curb fraud, and bring Zimbabwe’s deed registry into the digital age.

But to ordinary citizens, the announcement landed like a thunderclap.

Within hours, a video explaining the plan posted on ZBC Digital had gathered more than 3,000 likes. Yet the real story was in the comment section, where anger, fear and confusion spilled out in a torrent. By nightfall, what should have been a technical policy update had become an emotional battleground.

The comments revealed something far deeper than disagreement. They exposed a country unsure whether the system designed to protect their homes may end up putting them in jeopardy.

A Bill That Feels Like Double Punishment:

For many, the shock wasn’t the 24 month deadline , it was the cost attached to the process.

To homeowners, being told to pay conveyancers again felt like the reopening of an old wound.

One user, John Sibenge, captured a sentiment that echoed across the thread:

“But to acquire those title deeds we paid money. How can we pay again for updating or verification?”

More than 80 people agreed.

Patrick Muzondo distilled the frustration into a simple truth:

“The challenge here is paying for the registration of your deed twice.”

But the most detailed critique came from Merissa Kambani, who warned that the new system loads the financial burden onto ordinary citizens:

“The proposed exercise imposes a direct cost burden , disproportionate and inconsistent with the principle of minimizing unnecessary financial impact.”

Behind these comments is a common question:

Why must Zimbabweans pay again for documents the government already holds?

For pensioners, the question isn’t academic , it’s survival.

As Tsitsi Igweress wrote:

“Most people with deeds are pensioners getting $40 from NSSA. How will government help them?”

Her comment touched a nerve. Because for many, the cost of verification could be the difference between compliance and losing everything.

A Crisis of Trust in the Deeds Office

Beyond the financial pressure lies something more fragile: trust.

Zimbabweans have long lived with stories of missing files, duplicate titles, internal manipulation and whispers of corruption. Now, digitising deeds while meant to fix such problems , is itself being met with suspicion.

Diesel Kapasule asked the question that hovered over the entire debate:

“Can the personnel in the deeds office be trusted at times like these?”

Others worried about digital integrity.

King Dominic Chimbangu III sounded the alarm:

“Manual is more secure. What if someone hacks the system and changes names to properties?”

To many commenters, the threat wasn’t imaginary. They’ve seen systems fail and they fear that a system containing the keys to their homes may be even more vulnerable.

Some questioned the need for public submission at all.

Balon Sakala asked sharply:

“Are you telling me they don’t have our copies?”

And Rachelle Smith, supported by dozens, put the concern plainly:

“They have copies of every single deed there. Why can’t they upload them?”

It is this erosion of institutional trust built slowly over decades that now crashes head-m on into a digital reform meant to restore order.

Citizens Want Digitisation But Not in the Dark.

Amid the outrage, there was something surprisingly consistent:

People want digitisation.

What they don’t want is confusion.

The most liked comment by Prime Palmer Adverts who offered a solution that seemed obvious to many:

“Upload the deeds you already have. Give us a portal link to check for errors.”

More than 130 people endorsed the idea.

Others asked for the same.

Clariss Mudzingwa suggested:

“Can we get a portal to submit from home to avoid conveyancing fees?”

Catheline Mahuto supported the digital transition but cautioned that the infrastructure must match the ambition:

“This new system will reduce property fraud but I just hope the infrastructure can handle the load.”

Yet another layer of concern came from those responsible for inherited properties.

Albet Mbewe Mbewe warned:

“People must be well informed especially children who inherited their parents’ property.”

The call is clear and simple:

If government wants citizens to trust the system, then give them a transparent, accessible digital pathway , the one that does not leave the poor, the elderly and the uninformed behind.

Suspicion, Whispers and the Fear of Losing Everything.

As the debate deepened, suspicion began to overshadow even the technical details.

Some, like Albert Fararira, suggested a hidden motive:

“The real reason is to enable government to tax rental revenues.”

Others criticised how the policy is being communicated.

Kudakwashe Zindoga put it bluntly:

“Have roadshows. Our grandparents are not on Facebook.”

But it was Nyasha Amanda Kamushinda who voiced the darkest fear in stark Shona:

“Uku ndokutobirwa kwacho… Ko kana deed rako rikachinjwa zita, imba yotengeswa iwe waendesei?”

(This is how you get robbed. What if your deed is changed and your house sold , where do you go?)

It is the fear of displacement , the terror of a name quietly rewritten, a home suddenly no longer yours that sits at the heart of the public reaction.

This digitisation programme may be a policy exercise to the state.

To the people, it is the line between stability and ruin.

A Public Ready for Reform If Government Listens

The comments under the ZBC Digital post paint a complex picture.

Zimbabweans are not rejecting digitisation.

They are rejecting uncertainty.

They are rejecting unexplained costs.

They are rejecting processes that feel imposed, not inclusive.

Above all, they are rejecting a system that asks them to trust without showing that trust is deserved.

The public’s demands are neither extreme nor unreasonable:

Upload what government already holds.

Provide a free or lowcost portal.

Protect pensioners and inherited properties.

Communicate clearly and beyond Facebook.

Give citizens a way to verify, not just submit.

Build a secure, transparent system that can’t be abused.

The 24 month countdown has begun.

But unless government bridges the trust gap, the digitisation of deeds risks becoming less a programme of modernization and more a symbol of national anxiety.

For now, Zimbabweans remain caught between hope for a secure digital system and the fear that somewhere in the transition, their homes may slip through their fingers.