Netone Appoints Manyaya And Zengeni As Directors

State-owned telecommunications company NetOne confirmed the appointment of new directors to their board Dr George Manyaya and Tendai Zengeni.

The appointment was announced during its 8th Annual General Meeting today at Manna Resorts which was held in Harare.

The AGM saw the adoption of audited financial statements for 2023, approvalof the auditor’s fees and the confirmation of two new directors.

Dr. Tendai Masunda Zengeni was confirmed a board member at the AGM,an appointment which was extended to her on the 4th of July 2023, she is now effectively the board Vice Chairperson of Netone Cellular Zimbabwe.

Zengeni received her PhD in Fiber Optics and Nanophotonics from Universiti Utara Malaysia, She was a Senior Research Assistant at the Optical Technology Research Laboratory at Universiti Utara Malaysia, which is affiliated with the Department of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, USA. She was appointed as the Vice Chairperson and sits on the Board of Directors for Netone Cellular, Zimbabwe.

She currently serves as a peer reviewer in 7 SCOPUS International Journals and is a member of the IEEE. As a researcher.

George Manyaya is the holder of a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Binary University (Malasyia) in collaboration with the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Minister Felix Mhona appointed Manyaya as the chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) effective January 13 2022.

Prior to his appointment as Zinara chairperson he served as the vice chairperson of the Airports Company of Zimbabwe board. He was replaced by Sinikiwe Gwatidzo.

ZESA appointed Manyaya as the General Manager responsible for Stakeholder Relations, Communications and Welfare effective 1 October 2021. . Manyaya joined ZESA from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) where he was the head of consumer affairs and publicity.

Prior to joining Potraz as head of consumer affairs and publicity, Manyaya had worked for NetOne as the Public Relation Executive.

He joined NetOne from Mbada Diamonds where he headed the Public Relations Department.

In 2014 he was appointed a Non-Executive Director and served in the Board of the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) a company he had worked for during the early years of his career.

He has been part of the Government’s Special envoy diplomatic delegation that was sent to deliver special messages to the Presidents of Rwanda, Guinea Conakry, Vanuatu and visited the European Union, Belgium in 2019.

He was also a Member of the Zimbabwe Campaign team to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), for the post of Director Telecommunication Development Bureau ITU, 2019-2022.

Furthermore, he has was a Member of the Zimbabwean delegation to the Kimberly Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) that was instrumental in diplomatically engaging member states globally leading to the certification of Zimbabwean diamonds.

The meeting also confirmed the efforts by NetOne to enhance transparency and corporate governance.