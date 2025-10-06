I’m Not Eyeing the NetOne CEO Office – Masunda

The NetOne Group Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Learnmore Masunda, has denied allegations stating that he was the one behind the recent arrest of the Group CEO ahead of his second-term renewal this November, stating that he has no interest in the office.

Speaking to TechnoMag in an interview over a series of allegations, in which the Chief Commercial Officer has been fingered as the person behind the current chaos, Masunda insisted that he was not involved in the matter and was only hearing about this in the press and was worried about continued mudslinging.

“I have never harboured such ambitions and have no need to cause the arrest of my CEO. My main responsibilities as the Chief Commercial Officer are to support the Group CEO for the company to pay out dividends to the shareholder. This is the task ahead of me, and the rest is just nothing but sideshows from our detractors.”

Masunda is among the NetOne top executives, with the Chief Technology Officer and the Chief Finance Officer implicated in the matter. During the absence of Legal, it seemed suggestive and a natural order that he was the next person to take over the helm of the organisation.https://hurumende.com/2025/10/01/masunda-fingered-as-mastermind-in-netone-ceo-fraud-storm/?amp=1

The Chief Commercial Officer, however, insisted that there were some internal investigations taking place and that he had no hidden hand in the process and was only being implicated by those who do not wish him well.

According to ZACC allegations presented, Mr. Mushanawani unlawfully authorized contracts worth US$1.2 million for system upgrades that were reportedly earmarked for replacement. https://technomag.co.zw/netone-ceo-granted-500-bail-in-1-2m-procurement-fraud-case/However, documentation shows that only US$272,000 was disbursed, following established procurement policies and with proper approval processes observed.

However, company insiders describe the upgrades to the SAGE 1000 system as routine operational expenditures, far from the fraudulent excesses suggested.

As the exchanges went on, a smear campaign alleged that an internal NetOne probe is scrutinizing other senior officials, among them Mr. Learnmore Masunda.

“I have also witnessed a choreographed smear campaign against my persona stating vexatious claims to tarnish my integrity while deliberately assassinating my character,” added Masunda.

The dossier stated that Masunda is facing allegations of:

•⁠ ⁠Irregularities in the disposal of company vehicles.

•⁠ ⁠Authorizing stock adjustments worth nearly US$10 million annually.

•⁠ ⁠Multiple reports of sexual harassment from employees.

•⁠ ⁠Allegedly bringing a firearm onto company premises to intimidate staff.

The same allegations have implicated the Procurement Chief, Mr. Chidzodzo, over the disappearance of 17 Samsung Z Fold devices and vehicle disbursement.

Meanwhile, Engineer Mawurukira, who chairs the NetOne board, is claimed to have recently halted questionable discount waivers and financial practices estimated at over US$20 million annually from Mr. Masunda’s division.

Masunda insists these are just smear campaigns and unfounded allegations against his persona, as he maintains that he has done nothing wrong, neither does he have any knowledge of such criminal activity.