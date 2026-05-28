The Zimbabwean government has issued an immediate directive requiring that 98% of all senior and middle management positions be filled by local citizens. This unapologetic crackdown fundamentally alters the landscape for international investors, particularly within the country’s fast-growing lithium subsector.

Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Dr. Polite Kambamura, delivered the uncompromising ultimatum, warning foreign-owned companies to restructure their management teams immediately or face severe consequences.

Non-compliance could result in hefty fines, license suspensions, or the complete revocation of mining claims. Backed by the Mines and Minerals Act and 1990 Safety Regulations, the new policy caps expatriate staff at a mere 2 percent of management, permissible only when there is a proven gap in local skills.

Speaking at a recent miners’ graduation event in Chegutu, Dr. Kambamura accused some foreign investors of treating the nation as a resource colony. He stated, “You cannot come and mine our lithium, our gold, our diamonds, and then bring your own drivers, your own secretaries, your own mine captains, and your own accountants from your country. That is not investment. That is exploitation.”

The directive squarely targets major foreign operations, particularly Chinese-owned lithium giants operating in areas like Kamativi, Bikita, and Goromonzi. Industry observers note these companies have frequently filled vital decision-making roles such as chief engineers, safety officers, and financial controllers, exclusively with foreign nationals, reducing local workers to manual laborers.

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) has applauded the mandate, celebrating it as the end of the systemic exclusion of highly qualified local professionals. While the government insists it remains open to responsible foreign direct investment, the terms have decisively shifted: foreign capital and technology are welcome, but management must be local.

Alongside the immediate management quotas, the government announced it will repossess idle foreign-owned gold mining assets held for speculation. All small-scale foreign mining operators have been given until January 1, 2027, to transition to large-scale status or exit the sector entirely.

This development comes not so long after the government suspended exports of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates.