Popular comedian and actress Madam Boss has called for stronger action against cyberbullying and online harassment, urging Minister Tatenda Mavetera to tighten laws that protect content creators and influencers in the digital space.

Speaking at the recently concluded Tech Convergence Fora organized by TechnoMag, Madam Boss real name Tyra Chikocho said cyber security and online abuse have become serious threats to digital creators. She noted that influencers are increasingly vulnerable to hacking, impersonation, and harassment, which can have devastating effects on their personal and professional lives.

“We pour our hearts into our work online, but many creators live in fear of being hacked or bullied,” she said. “These issues need to be taken seriously. Stronger laws and support systems will help make the internet a safer space for everyone.”

Madam Boss emphasized that female content creators often face unique challenges, including targeted abuse and gender-based harassment. She called for collective efforts from policymakers, technology companies, and civil society to build safer online environments and empower women to thrive in the digital economy.

Her remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe’s online community is growing rapidly, with more young people turning to social media for income and self-expression. The call for better cyber protection laws aligns with ongoing discussions around digital safety, privacy, and accountability in the country.