During an address delivered at the Tech Convergence Fora (TCF) 2025, the Director-General of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Dr Gift Kalisto Machengete outlined an ambitious vision, positioning the regulatory authority not just as a traditional watchdog but also as a proactive catalyst for innovation, specifically highlighting the emergent fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain as key regulatory frontiers.

In his speech delivered online, Dr Machengete, emphasised that Zimbabwe’s regulatory approach has fundamentally evolved from rigid control to a collaborative model. This shift is deemed critical as the nation confronts the rapid rise of disruptive technologies. The authority confirmed it is now actively engaging with stakeholders to develop policies that are responsive, forward-looking, and aligned with national development priorities in the face of these new challenges.

“I would like to highlight that the emergence of artificial intelligence, the emergence of blockchain technologies and 5G networks presents new regulatory frontiers that must be navigated carefully to balance innovation, affordability, and consumer protection”, said the DG.

The foundation for this forward-looking stance appears to be already under construction. POTRAZ revealed its role in establishing the National Innovation Acceleration Centre in collaboration with ITU authorities, one of only 18 such hubs globally, which is tasked with fostering research and ecosystem development for innovation-led growth. This initiative has already supported over 200 local innovators and start-ups, creating a bedrock of homegrown talent.

“The authority has provided funding, information, and mentorship to more than 200 innovators and start-ups promoting entrepreneurship and technological advancement”, Dr Machengete stated.

Crucially, the authority is backing its pro-innovation rhetoric with research. The establishment of a dedicated Research and Development unit was highlighted, which has already produced over 20 research papers. Most significantly, this unit’s work on the adoption and use of artificial intelligence directly informed the formulation of the Zimbabwean National AI Strategy.

In the same breath, the DG’s speech also struck a note of caution, acknowledging the delicate balance that must be struck. The emergence of AI, blockchain, and advanced 5G networks presents new regulatory frontiers that must be navigated carefully to balance innovation, affordability, and consumer protection.