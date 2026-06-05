From Left Cimas Health Group’s Chief Information Officer, Mr Foster Akaketwa, Cimas Health Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Vuli Ndlovu, and Cimas Health Group’s Chief Marketing Officer Mr Manatsa Gaka at the Cimas Healthathon 3.0 Launch Press Conference.

From Left Cimas Health Group’s Chief Information Officer, Mr Foster Akaketwa, Cimas Health Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Vuli Ndlovu, and Cimas Health Group’s Chief Marketing Officer Mr Manatsa Gaka at the Cimas Healthathon 3.0 Launch Press Conference.

As healthcare systems worldwide increasingly embrace digital technologies to improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency, Zimbabwe is also looking to innovation as a catalyst for change.

Against this backdrop, Cimas Health Group has launched the third edition of its annual Healthathon innovation challenge, an initiative designed to harness local talent and home-grown technological solutions capable of addressing some of the country’s most pressing healthcare challenges.

Dubbed Healthathon 3.0, the national digital health innovation challenge seeks to bring together startups, innovation hubs, university technology teams, and independent innovators to develop practical solutions that improve healthcare access, affordability, prevention, wellness, operational efficiency, data intelligence, and patient experience.

Speaking at the launch in Harare, Cimas Health Group Chief Executive Officer Vuli Ndlovu said the initiative reflects the organization’s commitment to driving healthcare transformation through innovation and technology.

“As the healthcare industry undergoes rapid technological transformation, innovation remains a critical pillar in shaping the future of healthcare,” Ndlovu said.

He noted that Zimbabwe’s healthcare sector continues to face a range of challenges, including affordability constraints, limited access to healthcare services, fragmented data systems, delayed service delivery, low uptake of preventive healthcare, and rising healthcare costs.

These challenges, he said, require bold and innovative solutions that can deliver meaningful improvements across the healthcare ecosystem.

The launch comes at a time when digital health technologies are gaining prominence globally. From telemedicine platforms and artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic tools to electronic medical records and predictive analytics, healthcare providers are increasingly leveraging technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance patient care.

For Zimbabwe, where healthcare resources remain under pressure and access disparities persist, digital innovation presents opportunities to bridge gaps and expand service delivery.

Ndlovu said the Healthathon has evolved into more than just a competition, describing it as a platform that encourages collaboration between innovators and healthcare stakeholders while creating opportunities for solutions to be tested and potentially adopted within the healthcare sector.

“The Cimas Healthathon has now grown into more than just an event. It has become a national movement for digital health innovation,” he said.

Unlike previous editions, this year’s challenge will adopt a broader and more flexible approach. Rather than focusing on predefined categories, participants will be given the freedom to identify healthcare challenges and propose innovative solutions from any area of the healthcare value chain.

The approach is intended to stimulate creativity and encourage participants to develop solutions that are scalable, technically robust, and capable of generating sustainable impact.

Under the theme “Reimagining Healthcare Through Disruptive Innovation,“ registration for the competition will open on June 22 and close on July 12.

Cimas Health Group chief information officer Mr Foster Akaketwa said participation was open to Zimbabwean startups, innovation hubs, university technology teams and independent product teams.

According to Akaketwa, participants will be required to demonstrate the relevance of the healthcare problem they are addressing, identify the populations affected and provide evidence that their proposed solutions are viable and practical.

The competition will involve several stages, beginning with the selection of the top 20 teams before a further screening process narrows the field to six finalists who will compete for top honours during a live Demo Day scheduled for August 28.

The winning team will receive US$3,500, while second and third place winners will receive US$2,000 and US$1,500, respectively.

However, beyond the prize money, participants will gain access to mentorship, networking opportunities, and the possibility of piloting their innovations within the Cimas Health Group ecosystem.

For Zimbabwe’s growing innovation community, the initiative represents an opportunity to showcase local talent and demonstrate how technology can be applied to solve real-world healthcare challenges.

As digital transformation continues to reshape healthcare systems around the world, initiatives such as Healthathon 3.0 could play an important role in ensuring that locally developed solutions contribute to the future of healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe.