Minister Mavetera Outlines Roadmap to a Digitally Empowered Zimbabwe

In a resounding declaration of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, the Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, delivered an inspiring keynote at the Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, innovation-driven digital economy.

Minister Mavetera highlighted that the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan is the Ministry’s flagship contribution to the national transformation.

“Through the Vision 2030 roadmap, His Excellency has provided clear direction toward building an upper-middle-income society which is anchored on innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth,” said Minister Mavetera.

The Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Masterplan is a comprehensive national strategy placing digital technologies at the center of public service delivery, economic growth, and international competitiveness. According to the Minister, the plan outlines eight core pillars — including Smart Government, Agriculture, Education, Cities, and Transport — which form the operational framework to digitally empower citizens and institutions across sectors.

“These are not abstract goals, but actionable commitments that guide how we design services, empower citizens, and unlock new markets through digital tools,” she said, emphasizing that implementation will span across rural and urban communities, startups, corporates, ministries, and municipalities.

Underscoring the importance of grassroots innovation, the Minister noted that Zimbabwe’s true innovation potential lies in its people — particularly entrepreneurs, SMEs, youth innovators, and local authorities. “The government recognises this, and we are creating an enabling environment for them to thrive,” she said.

She further unpacked how the National ICT Policy (2022–2027) is setting the tone for this environment by bolstering regulatory frameworks that encourage digital transformation, fair competition, innovation, and consumer protection. “The purpose of Zimbabwe’s National ICT Policy is to make good use of Information and Communication Technologies to drive socio-economic development and achieve Vision 2030,” said Mavetera.

Looking ahead, the government is preparing to introduce a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy — a landmark policy initiative that will guide the responsible adoption of AI and other emerging technologies in alignment with international standards. Minister Mavetera emphasized that this strategy is being designed to promote inclusive development while safeguarding citizens’ rights in a rapidly evolving digital era.

“We are not just talking about adopting technology — we are talking about building trust,” she said, citing the Cyber and Data Protection Act as a critical milestone that aligns Zimbabwe with international norms on cybersecurity, privacy, and data governance.

Recognizing that innovation cannot flourish without digital infrastructure, Minister Mavetera detailed the progress made in expanding broadband coverage and digital inclusion. The Ministry, through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), has rolled out over 200 community information centres across the country and facilitated internet connectivity in schools, clinics, and remote areas.

She revealed that Zimbabwe is also embracing emerging connectivity solutions, including low-earth orbit satellite technologies, to bridge the digital divide and ensure no citizen is left behind.

Beyond infrastructure, a robust innovation culture is being cultivated through partnerships with universities and research institutions. Innovation hubs and technology parks have been established, and national digital skills training initiatives are preparing young Zimbabweans for careers in ICT, AI, and smart industries.

Minister Mavetera made a passionate call to all stakeholders to take part in Zimbabwe’s digital journey: “Zimbabwe is open for innovation. We invite you to collaborate with us. Bring forward your smart solutions, partner with ministries and local authorities, leverage government platforms to scale your ideas. Let us co-develop innovations that respond to Zimbabwe’s realities and opportunities.”

Closing her address, the Minister urged participants to see innovation as more than just technology. “It is about transforming lives, strengthening communities, and building a future that works for everyone.”

As the Smart Zimbabwe Conference & Expo sets the stage for bold digital discourse and action, the vision is clear: a connected, empowered, and globally competitive Zimbabwe — where technology is not only a tool for progress but a force for inclusive national transformation.