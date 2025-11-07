The Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable T. A. Mavetera, has described the Tech Convergence Fora as a “flagship platform for the digital ecosystem,” uniting regulators, innovators, policymakers, financiers, and technology users under one roof to shape Zimbabwe’s digital future.

Speaking during her keynote address at the TechnoMag Tech Convergence Fora 2025 held in Avondale, Harare, Honourable Mavetera commended the event for fostering open, inclusive, and solution-driven dialogue within the ICT sector. She said the platform had become instrumental in driving collaboration and consensus among key players working toward a connected and digitally empowered Zimbabwe.

Mavetera reflected on her commitment from last year’s inaugural fora, where she declared 2024 a listening year, and reaffirmed her desire to continue engaging with stakeholders. “I am honoured to be back — not just as your Minister, but as a fellow stakeholder walking this digital journey with you,” she said. “The Tech Convergence Fora has become a flagship platform for the digital ecosystem — uniting regulators, innovators, policymakers, financiers, and technology users.”

She highlighted the impressive growth of Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, noting that mobile voice penetration has now surpassed 102%, while national data penetration stands at 81.8%, signaling a sharp rise in digital consumption, e-commerce, and online activity. The Minister also praised the mobile financial services sector, which continues to post robust revenue inflows driven by mobile money transactions and international remittances.

“This progress is the product of your innovation, your investments, and the enabling policies that government continues to provide”,she said.

Responding to one of last year’s most pressing stakeholder requests, Mavetera proudly announced that Starlink is now officially operational in Zimbabwe. “We heard you. We listened. And we acted,” she declared, noting that Zimbabwe has become one of the fastest countries in the region to embrace this advanced satellite technology. She added that the government is now focused on the next phase — the localization of ground stations — to further enhance connectivity, reduce latency, and strengthen broadband resilience.

Acknowledging the persistent challenge of high internet costs, Mavetera revealed that her Ministry has tasked POTRAZ, through the Universal Service Fund (USF), to roll out shared telecommunications infrastructure to promote affordability, particularly in rural and underserved areas. She also disclosed that she had appealed to Treasury during the recent Pre-Budget Seminar in Bulawayo to consider reducing or removing certain taxes imposed on telecommunications operators and service providers to stimulate sector growth and innovation.