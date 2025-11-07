HARARE – Zimbabwe is ripping down the cost barriers choking digital access, with the government moving urgently to drive down data prices, expand broadband reach, and deepen satellite capacity after listening to the ICT sector’s demands.

Addressing the Tech Convergence Fora 2025 in Harare, ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera told industry leaders that the licensing of Starlink, now operational in Zimbabwe, was a direct response to the pressure and pleas made at last year’s Fora.

“When we met at last year’s Fora, many of you passionately called for the licensing of Starlink. We heard you, we listened, and we acted,” Mavetera said.

She said the government is now pushing the next stage: ground station localisation.

“We are actively exploring ways to attract and facilitate companies with the capacity to bring and operate ground stations in Zimbabwe,” she said.

The minister said the next big battle is the battle on prices.

To force down the cost of data, Mavetera said she has tasked POTRAZ to roll out shared telecoms infrastructure using the Universal Service Fund to eliminate duplication and cut capital expenditure costs.

She also confirmed she pressed Treasury in Bulawayo this week to slash and remove some of the tax suffocating operators.

“I firmly believe that by creating a more supportive fiscal environment, we can attract additional investment, lower operational costs, and accelerate the expansion of connectivity, especially in underserved areas,” she said.

TechnoMag CEO and Tech Convergence convener Toneo T. Toneo said the sector is seeing real follow-through.

“There was a high demand and desire for the government to license low earth orbit satellites, which is Starlink. The sector was very much helped and impressed by the response taken by the Ministry of ICT and the government at large to make sure they introduce such a very key stakeholder in the telecom sector,” he said.

Toneo also said the RBZ’s latest move to cut charges on all transactions below US$5 will turbocharge e-commerce and plastic money.

“This will tremendously improve and encourage the usage of plastic money. It is the beginning of a new era,” he said.

Reporting by Anesu Masamvu

—

