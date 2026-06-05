South Africa is moving forward with plans to strengthen the regulation and development of artificial intelligence (AI) as part of efforts to position the country as a leader in digital innovation on the African continent.

Communications Minister Solly Malatsi recently announced the establishment of an independent panel of experts to review the country’s draft national AI policy following concerns raised over the initial document. The revised policy is expected to be released for public comment by January 2027.

According to the South African government, the policy seeks to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence while addressing ethical, social and economic concerns associated with the technology.

The proposed framework includes plans to establish institutions that will oversee AI development, promote innovation and ensure responsible use of the technology. Government also intends to support AI research and encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being adopted across industries including healthcare, education, agriculture and finance, with experts viewing it as a key driver of economic growth and digital transformation.

The latest developments highlight the growing importance of AI in Southern Africa as governments seek to harness emerging technologies to improve service delivery, boost innovation and strengthen economic competitiveness.

South Africa is regarded as one of the region’s leading digital economies, and its efforts to develop a comprehensive AI policy are expected to influence broader discussions on technology governance across the continent.