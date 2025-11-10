The Minister of ICT Postal and Courier Services today made a national security presentation to top military academia from various countries who are undergoing different academic inductions at the Zimbabwe National Defense University in Harare

In her presentation, the ICT minister articulated issues around the Impact of AI In national security with focus around Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) focusing on Data Analysis at Scale, Predictive Analytics, Enhanced Decision Support.

The Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) is a novel institution that offers competitive academic study options in addition to serving as a national defence and security think-tank. In tandem with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development’s new policy thrust on Education 5.0,

Military and Defense Systems Autonomous Weapons & Drones, Battlefield Management, Wargaming & Simulation), Border and Homeland Security(Smart Surveillance Immigration Control, Cybersecurity(Improve Threat Detection & Response, Critical Infrastructure Protection) Law Enforcement and Public Safety(Crime Prediction, Forensics & Investigations, Counter-Disinformation and Disaster Response and National Resilience (Early Warning Systems, Crisis Management, Infrastructure Monitoring,) we re amingst her topica issues.

She also spoke in length abut the opportunities in AI focusing on Smarter borders and trade facilitation AI-powered surveillance and analytics at entry points, Disaster Management Disaster prediction and response for systems for floods, droughts, and epidemics Intelligence & Early Warning Enhanced intelligence and early warning.

The University was established through a Presidential Proclamation 2 of 2017 with its pilot programmes enrolling students from government institutions only. However, it later opened its doors to the public in February 2021.