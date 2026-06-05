Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Frederick Shava says Zimbabwe is strengthening its digital education systems as part of efforts to prepare learners for the demands of a technology driven future.

Speaking at the e-Learning Africa Ministerial Round Table in Ghana, Minister Shava said digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and innovation are critical to transforming education and improving access to learning opportunities.

He said Zimbabwe has made significant strides in integrating technology into education through the adoption of digital learning platforms and the expansion of information and communication technology infrastructure in institutions of higher learning.

According to the minister, the country is committed to leveraging emerging technologies to enhance teaching, research and innovation while equipping students with skills needed in the digital economy.

Minister Shava noted that artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming an important tool in education, offering opportunities to personalise learning and improve educational outcomes.

He said collaboration among African countries is essential in advancing digital education and ensuring that learners across the continent benefit from technological advancements.

Zimbabwe’s participation in the summit provided an opportunity for the country to showcase its achievements in digital education and exchange ideas with other nations on the future of learning.

The eLearning Africa conference brings together policymakers, educators, technology experts and development partners to discuss ways of using technology to improve education systems across the continent.

Minister Shava said continued investment in digital infrastructure and innovation will be key to achieving quality, inclusive and accessible education for all.