Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to building a safe, inclusive and secure digital future, with Government emphasizing that the world’s growing dependence on digital technologies must translate into meaningful benefits for all citizens.

The call was made during the belated commemoration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2026, a global observance celebrated annually on May 17 to highlight the transformative role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in social and economic development.

The day marks the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and serves as a platform for countries worldwide to reflect on how technology can bridge digital divides, expand connectivity, promote innovation and accelerate sustainable development.

Speaking at the commemorations, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera said Zimbabwe requires a robust and secure digital ecosystem capable of supporting economic transformation, creating jobs, improving public service delivery and strengthening the education sector.

“Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda emphasises the use of technology as a tool for empowerment — creating jobs, enhancing public services, strengthening education, and ensuring that no one is left behind,” said Mavetera.

She said as digital technologies become increasingly embedded in everyday life, Zimbabwe must ensure that its digital transformation journey remains secure, inclusive and beneficial to all citizens.

Minister Mavetera also highlighted the need to protect children in the digital age, noting that while technological advancements present immense opportunities, they also expose young users to new risks.

She said children spend a significant amount of time online learning, communicating and accessing information, making it Government’s responsibility to ensure their safety in digital spaces.

“As Government, we have a duty to ensure that our children are protected as they participate in the digital space,” she said. “For this reason, Zimbabwe has taken a significant step forward with the approval of the Cabinet Child Online Safety Policy. This policy reflects our commitment to creating a safer digital environment where children can learn, explore and innovate while being protected from online harms,” said Mavetera.

The Government has been advancing digital inclusion initiatives across the country to bridge connectivity gaps and ensure that all communities, including those in rural and underserved areas, have access to digital opportunities.

Mavetera said Zimbabwe’s long-term vision is to develop a generation of digitally skilled citizens capable of creating innovative solutions and competing in the global digital economy.

“Our goal is to harness the creativity and intelligence of Zimbabweans and turn them into our greatest digital advantage,” she said.

She added that Zimbabwe should continue strengthening cybersecurity frameworks, expanding digital infrastructure and fostering strategic partnerships to safeguard the country’s growing digital ecosystem.

For Zimbabwe, the commemoration of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day provides an opportunity to assess progress made towards achieving national digital transformation goals while aligning with global efforts to leverage technology for inclusive development.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the annual observance serves as a reminder that access to safe, affordable and reliable digital technologies is no longer a luxury but a necessity for economic growth, education, innovation and social inclusion. For Zimbabwe, the celebrations underscore the country’s determination to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the digital era while building a resilient and secure digital future for generations to come.