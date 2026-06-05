Microsoft has unveiled Project Solara, a new Android based platform designed to power a future where artificial intelligence (AI) agents become the primary way people interact with technology.

The announcement was made at the company’s Build 2026 developer conference, where Microsoft also showcased concept devices built around the platform. The technology giant said Project Solara is designed for an “agent first” world, enabling AI systems to understand requests, access information and complete tasks across multiple services without requiring users to switch between applications.

Microsoft said the platform represents a major shift in computing, moving away from traditional software applications towards AI agents capable of performing tasks on behalf of users.

“We are building this platform on a simple premise: The next platform shift is from apps to agents from software you open to intelligence you invoke,” the company said.

According to Microsoft, future devices powered by Project Solara will be built around multiple specialised AI agents rather than a single assistant. The agents will be able to work across applications, workflows and devices, while organisations will also have the ability to create custom AI agents for specific needs.

Project Solara is built on Microsoft’s Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), an enterprise focused operating system based on the Android Open Source Project. The platform incorporates enterprise security features including Intune device management, Entra ID sign-in, Microsoft Defender protection, biometric authentication through Windows Hello and privacy controls.

Microsoft said security, privacy and identity protection have been integrated into the platform to support enterprise use.

The company also revealed that future Solara devices may not rely on traditional applications. Instead, AI agents will dynamically adapt user interfaces depending on screen size, voice commands, touch controls and other methods of interaction.

Microsoft described the approach as “just in time UI”, allowing AI systems to adjust how information is presented without requiring developers to redesign experiences for different device types.

The company said Project Solara is part of its broader vision to bring AI closer to users and enable more seamless interactions across work environments and digital services.