ICT Ministry Partners With Girls ln Stem Trust To Boost Digital Literacy

The Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Girls in Stem Trust, a non-profit organization focused on promoting STEM education among girls. The partnership aims to enhance collaboration in areas such as robotics, programming, artificial intelligence, and engineering.

The thrust of the partnership is on organizing the world robot olympiad program, training students and teachers in basic and advanced technical skills and supporting STEM entrepreneurship programs and startups

This partnership is expected to contribute to creating a new generation of digitally literate entrepreneurs who can drive Zimbabwe’s transition into the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). By working together, the Ministry and Girls in Stem Trust hope to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and empower young people with the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry.