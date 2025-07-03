POTRAZ Calls For Cybersecurity and User Trust To Build Reliable Digital Ecosystem

The Evolve ICT Summit brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the latest trends and advancements in ICT. Dr. Gift Machengete, Director-General of POTRAZ, delivered highlighted the importance of certification, data protection, and cybersecurity in building trust in the digital age.

“We need to prioritize data protection, cybersecurity, and user trust to create a digital ecosystem that is reliable and secure.”

The summit provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in Zimbabwe’s digital landscape. With the government’s commitment to digital transformation, as outlined in the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, the summit was a timely forum for exploring the latest innovations and best practices in ICT.

Dr. Machengete’s insights on the importance of trust, privacy, and dignity in the digital world resonated with the audience. “For the cyberverse, it’s your privacy, it’s your dignity,” he noted, emphasizing the need for a trust framework that prioritizes data protection and cybersecurity.

As the country continues to invest in digital infrastructure and promote digital literacy, the summit provided a valuable platform for stakeholders to shape the future of ICT in Zimbabwe.