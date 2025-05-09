ICT Ministry Ready to Collaborates with SEAT AFRICA on Infrastructure Development

ICT,Postal and Courier Services Minister Mavetera says the ministry is poised to collaborate with SEAT Africa and summit delegates on infrastructure development, focusing on expanding broadband backbones and community information centers, also known as digital centers, to underserved areas. This initiative aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance digital adoption across the country.

Minister Mavetera emphasized the importance of digital infrastructure in driving economic growth and development. In a keynote address delivered in Victoria Falls, Mavetera noted that many African businesses are currently facing challenges, but digital adoption can serve as a catalyst for progress. “A beautiful tomorrow requires infrastructure development to be made today,” she stressed.

The minister’s remarks underscore the significance of investing in digital infrastructure to improve internet accessibility and quality. By partnering with SEAT Africa and other stakeholders, the ICT Ministry can leverage expertise and resources to accelerate the development of digital infrastructure.

This collaboration is expected to have a positive impact on the country’s economic and social landscape. By expanding broadband backbones and community information centers, more people will have access to digital services, enabling them to participate in the digital economy.

The initiative also aligns with the SMART Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, which highlights the importance of ICT in driving national development, improving governance, and delivering services to citizens. By prioritizing digital infrastructure development, Zimbabwe can create opportunities for economic growth, improve the quality of life for its citizens, and position itself as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

As the country moves forward with this initiative, it is likely to attract investment, talent, and businesses, ultimately contributing to its economic and social development. With the ICT Ministry’s commitment to collaboration and infrastructure development, Zimbabwe is taking a significant step towards a more digitally inclusive future.