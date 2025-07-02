We Are Igniting a Movement for Digital Inclusion in Zimbabwe: UN Representative

The United Nations agency for gender equality and women’s empowerment, UN Women, in partnership with Omnicontact launched Project Ignite, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting digital inclusion in Zimbabwe yesterday, the project focuses on economic empowerment of women and youth through equitable access to digital technologies, skills, and opportunities.

Fatou Aminata Lo, UN Women Country Representative in Zimbabwe, delivered a speech at the launch, emphasizing the importance of digital inclusion for socioeconomic progress. “Today, we are taking a bold step forward,” she said. “We are indeed igniting a movement, a movement that recognizes that digital inclusion is imperative for the realization of shared socioeconomic progress.”

The project aims to promote digital literacy, foster entrepreneurship, and encourage innovation, while dismantling barriers that exclude women and youth from technology. Through a blended financing model and collaboration between public and private sectors, Project Ignite will create pathways to knowledge, opportunity, and leadership in the digital space.

Lo expressed gratitude to partners in government, private sector, and society for their commitment to the project. “We are grateful for the innovative partnership and commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment demonstrated by Omnicontact,” she said.

With Project Ignite, Zimbabwe is poised to bridge the digital divide and unlock the potential of its women and youth. The initiative has the potential to drive socioeconomic progress, build bridges between public and private sectors, and create a brighter future for all.