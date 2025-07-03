Econet Reports Subscriber Growth in 2025

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has recorded 2.17% increase in active subscribers for the first quarter of 2025, bringing its total to 11,578,890. This growth highlights the company’s resilience in a challenging telecommunications market, as it continues to dominate the sector.

According to the recently released Abridged Sector Performance Report by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), while the overall telecommunications sector saw a 1.38% increase in active mobile subscriptions, other operators struggled to maintain their subscriber bases. Notably, Telecel reported an 11.69% decrease in subscribers, reflecting intensified competition.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Econet’s growth in subscribers is accompanied by a 4.52% increase in total voice traffic, rising from 3.53 billion minutes to 3.69 billion minutes. This uptick may be attributed to the company’s promotional on-net bundles and enhanced service offerings aimed at stimulating voice usage.

Despite these positive indicators, the report highlights broader challenges within the sector. Total revenue for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) declined by 4.20%, falling from ZWG 6.42 billion to ZWG 6.15 billion. Factors contributing to this decline include increased operational costs, which rose by 33.46%, and reduced consumer spending power.

Econet’s ability to maintain its market position will depend on ongoing innovation and adaptability in response to shifting consumer preferences toward data-driven services. The total mobile Internet/data traffic for Econet increased significantly by 20.68%, indicating a growing demand for mobile Internet services.

Econet faces the critical task of leveraging its subscriber growth and voice traffic increases to navigate potential revenue challenges and ensure long-term sustainability in a competitive market.