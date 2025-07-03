Lets Develop Sustainable ICT Solutions Relevant To Our Everyday Lives: Minister Mavetera

The Evolve ICT Summit brought together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to discuss the future of technology in Zimbabwe, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the importance of developing sustainable ICT solutions that are relevant to everyday life.

“We need to focus on creating solutions that enhance services and promote digital literacy,” Minister Mavetera said. “Our goal is to ensure that every citizen has access to essential digital tools and opportunities, regardless of age, gender, geographic location, or economic status.”

The minister highlighted the progress made in the past year, including increasing internet penetration rates, launching satellite connectivity, and supporting innovation hubs. He emphasized the importance of collaboration and partnerships in driving digital transformation.

She also said”We have made remarkable strides in enhancing connectivity, fostering digital literacy, and nurturing a culture of innovation but we must continue to work together to harness the power of technology to build a more effective and inclusive future for all citizens.”

The Evolve ICT Summit provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and advancements in ICT, and to explore opportunities for collaboration and innovation. As Zimbabwe continues to evolve and become a leader in ICT, the summit served as a catalyst for driving digital transformation and promoting sustainable development.

With a focus on creating solutions that are relevant to everyday life, Zimbabwe’s ICT sector is poised to make a significant impact on the country’s economic and social development,as the minister noted, “Let’s look at the solutions that we bring which are going to make the life of the citizen better.”