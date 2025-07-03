Ecobank and Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate Financial Inclusion and Digital Transformation Across Africa

Ecobank Group, a leading pan-African financial services provider, has entered into a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to revolutionize financial services across Africa. The collaboration aims to enhance financial inclusion and economic development by leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud technology.

Under this partnership, Ecobank will tap into Google Cloud’s scalable infrastructure, AI capabilities, and data-driven technologies to develop secure, user-friendly, and accessible digital financial solutions. These include innovative payments, remittances, and financial services designed to support individuals and businesses across over 33 African countries.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud is a leap forward in Ecobank’s digital transformation journey,” said Jeremy Awori, Ecobank Group CEO. “We aim to unlock new possibilities for individuals and businesses to grow and scale across Africa.”

The partnership will focus on enhancing Ecobank’s digital platforms using Google Cloud’s tools, such as:

-BigQuery for AI-powered insights and predictive analytics

-Apigee for seamless API integration

-AI and machine learning to personalize financial products like credit, savings, and insurance

-Secure, cloud-native infrastructure for scalable and intuitive banking services

These technologies will enable Ecobank to simplify cross-border transactions, streamline payment acceptance, and expand digital services to underserved communities and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

“Google Cloud and Ecobank share a vision of using technology to drive financial empowerment across Africa,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. “We’re excited to support Ecobank’s mission with our AI, data analytics, and infrastructure to help fuel Africa’s digital future.”

The collaboration also includes ongoing support from Google Cloud’s Professional Services team to ensure effective implementation and long-term success.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building a more connected, inclusive, and economically vibrant Africa. Both parties will continue exploring further opportunities to expand their cooperation, integrating more Google innovations to unlock new digital growth potential across the continent.