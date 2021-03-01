Mutangadura Grounds NetOne As She Fires Top Executives

State controlled mobile network, NetOne is operating on auto pilot after the board dismissed the whole executive committee with a total of 10 top management executives , after sending the CEO Lazarus Muchenje packing, a matter still pending at the labor court.

NetOne board led by Susan Mutangadura did not renew contracts for top executives and managers, who earlier on announced their departure from the mobile network #MondayBlues has learnt.

Sources close to the developments however stated that the senior executives did not have their contracts renewed but were rather fired via the infamous three months notice.

The following executives Dr Eldrette Shereni head of PR. Loveness Goverah Manager Brand and Marketing and Tauya Mugwagwa Head of IT while contract for Tonganai Watungwa was simply not renewed.

Tinashe Severa Acting Chief Finance Officer, Tanyaradzwa Chingombe Acting head legal, Spencer Manguwa head Innovations, Tawanda Sibanda manager roaming services and Charmaine Kadenhe Mudhara legal trainee were simply told to stop coming to work and no reasons were proffered to them.

Some have called this witch hunt exercise at the state owned mobile network, while others suggest it was just a clean up exercise of less competent staff as the mobile network shakes up the organization, which lately has been on a free fall.

However the biggest question still stands, can Susan Mutangura turn around the fortune of this company which she has already been operating as an executive chairman with all powers vested in her .

NetOne has lost serious market share, confidence and service delivery is currently at its worst with the balance sheet not showing much to replicate the action on ground.

Currently NetOne has been dogged by serious operational problems including running base stations without back up fuel when they are power outages, lack of sim cards in market across all other towns, no airtime vouchers, OneMoney debit cards no longer available, Network has deteriorated to unacceptable levels with serious data connectivity issues,

Data is time bound but most of the times you can’t use it before expiry

Besides these 10 fired NetOne has seen the past board resign, with Only Susan Mutangadura emerging victorious as the new chairperson after the firing of the Chairperson, Chakona and Mamvura.

Other board members Ranga Mavhunga and Makamure resigned earlier on last year

The New board is yet to prove their worth and their capacity to turn around the asset at the height of serious performance and revenue decline coupled low staff moral and market confidence crushing

Mhonda Sibanda Acting Chief OneMoney, Lifort Toro Head Revenue Assurance, Innocent Mukandatsama Head Property, Solomon Manda Head of Billing and Nancy Murove Manager Sales. Unfortunately Raphael Mhasho manager risk passed on. The Mutangadura board however renewed contracts for these

Raphael Mushanawani who was appointed acting CEO got his contract extended by 4 months.