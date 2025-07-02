The Mobile Revolution: Consequences for Traditional Landlines

The rapid growth of mobile telecommunications is reshaping the landscape of communication in Zimbabwe, leading to significant consequences for traditional landline services. As mobile subscriptions rise, the demand for fixed-line telephony continues to decline, marking a pivotal shift in consumer preferences.

According to the recent Abridged Sector Performance Report by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), active mobile subscriptions increased by 1.38% to reach 15,893,626 in the first quarter of 2025. In contrast, the total number of active fixed telephone subscriptions saw only a marginal increase of 0.91%, highlighting a stagnation in the fixed-line market.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

This trend is underscored by a notable 5.19% decline in voice traffic on the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), which dropped from 58.48 million minutes to 55.44 million minutes. The shift toward mobile and Over-The-Top (OTT) services, such as social media and messaging applications, reflects consumers’ growing preference for more flexible and cost-effective communication options.

As mobile technology advances, with the deployment of 5G networks and increased internet penetration, traditional landlines face mounting pressure. The report indicates that while mobile voice traffic increased by 5.38%, the fixed-line market struggles to maintain relevance.

Telecom operators must adapt to this changing environment. Many are investing in mobile infrastructure and data services to capture the growing demand for mobile internet. The decline of landlines also raises questions about the future of fixed-line services and the need for operators to innovate.

In conclusion, the mobile revolution in Zimbabwe presents both challenges and opportunities. As consumers increasingly favor mobile communication, traditional landline services must evolve or risk obsolescence in a rapidly digitizing world. The telecommunications sector stands at a crossroads, where embracing mobile technology may define the future of communication in the country.