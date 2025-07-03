Certification ls Key To Building Trust ln The Digital Age

Award winning Cybersecurity entrepreneur ,strategist and criminologist Cade Zvavanjanja highlighted the importance of certification, data protection, and cybersecurity in building trust in the digital age, he was speaking during the Evolve ICT Summit 2025 which brought innovators, industry leaders and policymakers to discuss the future of technology in Zimbabwe.

“Certification is key to building trust in the digital age and we need to prioritize data protection, cybersecurity, and user trust to create a digital ecosystem that is reliable and secure.”

As Zimbabwe continues to invest in digital infrastructure and promote digital literacy, the summit provided a valuable platform for stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and advancements in ICT. The government’s commitment to digital transformation, as outlined in the Smart Zimbabwe 2030 Master Plan, was evident in the summit’s focus on exploring the latest innovations and best practices in ICT.

“For the cyberverse, it’s your privacy, it’s your dignity,” Zvavanjanja noted, emphasizing the need for a trust framework that prioritizes data protection and cybersecurity.

The Evolve ICT Summit 2025 is a testament to Zimbabwe’s commitment to digital innovation and transformation. As the country continues to shape its digital future, the summit’s key takeaways will serve as a guiding framework for stakeholders in the ICT industry.

Key Takeaways:

– Certification is crucial for building trust in the digital age

– Data protection and cybersecurity are essential for creating a reliable and secure digital ecosystem

– User trust is a critical component of digital transformation

– Zimbabwe is committed to digital innovation and transformation, with a focus on digital infrastructure and literacy.

The Evolve ICT Summit 2025 was a significant step towards shaping Zimbabwe’s digital future, and Zvavanjanja’s insights provided valuable guidance for stakeholders in the ICT industry as the country continues to invest in digital innovation, the future looks bright for Zimbabwe’s tech industry.