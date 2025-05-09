EU Reaffirms Support For Zimbabwean Civil Society Amid Funding Cut Concerns

The EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst von Kirchmann, has firmly dismissed claims of the withdrawal of aid, emphasising that the bloc remains the largest funder of civil society organisations in the country and has even increased its support.

Speaking at the Europe Day press conference under the motto “United Diversity” in Harare, Ambassador von Kirchmann in response to questions by ZOCC Chairman Mr Toneo Toneo over their funding policy and withdrawal from public programs for the year 2025 over the PVO bill, clarified that the EU has not cut funding for its ongoing projects in Zimbabwe, which amount to over USD$600 million under the Team Europe initiatives.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

Recent reports suggesting that Western nations, including European Union (EU) member states, have reduced aid to Zimbabwe sparked fears among civil society organisations (CSOs) and media development groups.

The ambassador’s remarks come amid growing anxiety within Zimbabwe’s NGO sector, where many groups rely on international funding to sustain governance, human rights, and media freedom initiatives. Over the past months, speculation about reduced Western aid had raised concerns that critical programs could face disruptions.

However, von Kirchmann reassured stakeholders, stating

“We are by far the biggest funder in this country. And I’m very happy to say, in the name of all of us, that we have increased the funding and not reduced the funding to civil society organisations.”

He further noted that the EU had recently opened new calls for proposals, enabling both small and large NGOs to access financial support. This move, he explained, underscores the EU’s recognition of civil society as a pillar of democracy, a principle that guides the group’s engagement in Zimbabwe.