Telecel Reports 11.69% Decrease in Subscribers in 2025

Telecel has reported a concerning 11.69% decrease in active subscribers for the first quarter of 2025. The decline brings the total number of subscribers down to 336,559, compared to 381,097 in the previous quarter.

The latest data, released by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), highlights the increasing challenges faced by Telecel amidst a competitive telecommunications landscape. While the overall sector saw a 1.38% increase in active mobile subscriptions, Telecel’s losses indicate intensified competition, particularly from leading operator Econet, which recorded a 2.17% increase in its subscriber base.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

The decline in Telecel’s subscribers is attributed to various factors, including shifts in consumer preferences and aggressive marketing strategies by competitors. As more users gravitate towards better data offerings and innovative services, Telecel’s management will need to reassess its strategies to attract and retain customers.

Despite the subscriber loss, the overall telecommunications sector has reported a 5.38% increase in mobile voice traffic, reflecting a continued demand for voice services. However, the total revenue for Mobile Network Operators decreased by 4.20%, indicating broader economic challenges affecting consumer spending.

Telecel’s ability to regain market share will depend on effective marketing campaigns and improvements in service quality. With the telecommunications landscape evolving rapidly, the company’s management faces a pivotal moment to adapt and innovate in order to meet customer needs and expectations.