Dandemutande recorded the largest VoIp growth.

Dandemutande has recorded the largest increase in the VoIp market within the last quarter

According to the latest report from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), Dandemutande’s VoIP subscriptions surged by 4.47 percentage points, positioning it favorably against its competitors.

It however maintains a distance third position trailing behind Liquid intelligent and Africom.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

This growth comes at a time when the overall market is experiencing fluctuations, with other major players like Liquid Intelligent Technologies and Africom reporting declines in their respective market shares.

Dandemutande’s strategic focus on enhancing its service offerings has resonated well with consumers, contributing to its subscriber growth.

Industry analysts attribute this surge to Dandemutande’s commitment to improving service quality and expanding its network infrastructure. The company’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences, particularly towards data-centric services, has also played a crucial role in attracting new subscribers.

As the telecommunications sector in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, Dandemutande’s performance highlights the competitive nature of the industry and sets a precedent for innovation and customer engagement among other service providers. The company is poised to leverage this momentum as it seeks to further increase its market presence in the coming quarters.

With the continued expansion of digital services across the nation, stakeholders are closely monitoring how these dynamics will unfold, especially in light of the economic challenges facing the sector.