NetOne Mobilizes Schools and Students in National Clean-Up Drive

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s leading mobile network operator, NetOne, has taken its environmental sustainability efforts to schools, rallying students across Harare to participate in a national clean-up campaign aimed at promoting responsible citizenship and environmental stewardship.

The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from schools such as Warren Park High School and David Livingstone Primary School, where pupils teamed up with NetOne staff and volunteers to clean their surroundings. The joint effort not only enhanced the cleanliness of these communities but also fostered a sense of environmental responsibility among young learners.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Harare leg of the campaign, NetOne Public Relations Manager, Ernest Magadzire, said the initiative is part of a nationwide effort to instill sustainable values in the youth.

“This is not just happening in Harare — we are running ten clean-up campaigns across different provinces nationwide,” he said.

Magadzire emphasized the importance of engaging schools in such efforts, highlighting that students are key stakeholders in building a cleaner, greener Zimbabwe.

“We are partnering with schools across the country to raise awareness among students, helping them become environmentally responsible in the areas where they learn and live,” he added.

NetOne’s campaign aligns with national calls for collective environmental action and supports the broader vision of a cleaner Zimbabwe through active youth participation.