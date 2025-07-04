Zimbabwe School of Mines To Host Smart Mining AI Bootcamp & National Innovation Challenge

The Zimbabwe School of Mines in Bulawayo will host the Smart Mining AI Bootcamp & National Innovation Challenge from July 13 to 19, 2025, the event aims to harness the creativity and innovation of Zimbabwe’s youth to develop cutting-edge technological solutions for the country’s mining sector under the theme,” Unlocking Youth Innovation for a Digital and Sustainable mining future”.

The challenge invites young innovators, professionals, and students aged 18-35 to submit their ideas in various tracks https://forms.office.com/e/0jn6zinQ2T, including:

– Responsible mining and critical minerals value chains

– Digital twins, AI/ML, GIS & Remote Sensing for resource governance

– AI for Predictive Maintenance, optimizing equipment and reducing downtime

– IoT for Mine Safety & Environmental Monitoring

– Blockchain for Mineral Traceability in Mineral Supply Chains

– Circular Economy, Recycling and Upcycling through promoting sustainable practices in critical mineral extraction

Eligibility and Application Process:

– Eligibility: Zimbabwean citizens aged 18-35 (women encouraged to apply)

– Application Process: Submit application via the provided link

– Selection: A total of 30 participants will be selected to participate at the bootcamp and further shortlisted to participate in the National Innovation Challenge

– Registration and Participation is Free and open to all Zimbabweans aged 18-35

Awards and Opportunities:

– Seed funding for the top winning teams to develop their prototypes

– Mentorship from industry experts and academia

– Incubation support

– Media visibility for all participants, including features in a mini-documentary