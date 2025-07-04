NetOne Partners with ICT Ministry, TelOne, ZimPost & Harare City Council in Major Clean-Up Drive*

By Ross Moyo

Telecommunications giant NetOne has joined forces with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, TelOne, ZimPost, and the Harare City Council in a major clean-up campaign aimed at revitalizing the streets of the capital and reinforcing environmental consciousness.

The collaborative effort, which took place in Harare, marks a significant step in the private-public sector partnership towards promoting a cleaner and greener Zimbabwe.

NetOne Public Relations Manager, Ernest Magadzire, said the initiative brings together key players in the communications sector and government to drive meaningful change on the ground.

“Today we are conducting this clean-up in partnership with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, ZimPost, TelOne, Dandemutande, and the City of Harare. They are all part of this important exercise,” said Magadzire.

In an exclusive interview, NetOne Group CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

“At NetOne, we believe in a sustainable future for our country. Environmental conservation is not just a responsibility; it is a necessity if we are to secure a better tomorrow for future generations,” said Eng. Mushanawani.

He also revealed NetOne’s role as a key partner in the upcoming COP15 Conference to be held in Victoria Falls from July 21 to 30, 2025. The conference, which focuses on tackling land degradation and promoting sustainable land management, aligns closely with NetOne’s long-term vision for eco-conscious development in Zimbabwe.

Today’s clean-up campaign highlights the power of collaboration in tackling environmental issues and showcases NetOne’s leadership in corporate sustainability. As the nation gears up for COP15, such grassroots initiatives reinforce Zimbabwe’s commitment to global climate and environmental goals.

Magadzire also emphasized the continuity of the campaign, stating: “This is not a one-off event — it’s an ongoing initiative that reflects our long-term commitment to the environment.”

With a clear focus on action and accountability, NetOne continues to inspire a culture of cleanliness, unity, and environmental responsibility — one community at a time.