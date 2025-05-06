Zimbabweans Are Actually Calling More, Recording 50% Growth On Net-on-net Calls

While VoIp based applications like WhatsApp calls, Facebook, FaceTime and now defunct Skype makes calling absolutely free, the traditional voice call has refused to die in Zimbabwe.

Net on net calls buoyed by promotional voice bundles like the NetOne Khuluma and Econet voice bundles have significantly increased traffic on the voice tariffs.

Millions in Zimbabwe are still relying on actual calls maybe due to erratic network in certain areas or just the urgent need to call the other end, with or without data.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) reported a 41.64% increase in national mobile voice traffic for the fourth quarter of 2024, soaring from 2.81 billion minutes to 3.98 billion minutes. This growth is primarily attributed to a “quantum leap” in net-on-net traffic, highlighting a revival in traditional voice communication amid evolving digital trends.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

According to POTRAZ’s Fourth Quarter Sector Performance Report, net-on-net traffic calls made within the same network jumped by 49.81%, accounting for the bulk of the overall growth. This spike contrasts with declines in other categories, such as international outgoing calls (-16.48%) and incoming fixed-line calls (-8.33%). The report suggests that festive season promotions and increased social connectivity during the holidays played a significant role in the surge.

Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator, dominated the market with an 88.61% share of voice traffic, up from 86.44% in the previous quarter. NetOne and Telecel, however, saw marginal declines in their market shares.

POTRAZ noted that the festive period likely fuelled the uptick. Mobile operators capitalised on this demand by offering discounted net-on-net call rates and bundled voice packages. These promotions not only drove usage but also improved operator revenues, which grew by 88.82% in nominal terms (24.07% in real terms) to ZWG 6.42 billion.

Despite the growth in voice traffic, international call volumes continued their downward trend, dropping by 7.45% for incoming and 16.48% for outgoing calls. This decline reflects the ongoing shift to Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and FaceTime, which offer cheaper alternatives for cross-border communication.

The report also highlights advancements in mobile infrastructure, particularly the rapid deployment of 5G base stations, which increased by 48.15% in the quarter. While 2G and 3G deployments saw minimal changes, LTE and 5G expansions indicate a strategic push toward high-speed connectivity. This infrastructure growth has likely contributed to improved call quality and network reliability, further encouraging voice usage.

However, the sector faces challenges, including currency depreciation, which has impacted operating costs. Despite a 70.95% rise in nominal operating expenses, real-term growth was only 12.33%, reflecting the economic pressures faced by operators.

The surge in mobile voice traffic contrasts with declines in fixed-line telephony, where Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) traffic fell by 5.99%. This reinforces the dominance of mobile communication in Zimbabwe’s telecom landscape. Meanwhile, mobile internet/data traffic also grew significantly (24.13%), indicating a parallel rise in digital engagement.

POTRAZ anticipated continued growth in voice and data services, driven by technological advancements like AI and IoT. However, the sector must navigate economic volatility and evolving consumer preferences to sustain this momentum.

The 41.64% surge in mobile voice traffic underscores the enduring relevance of traditional voice calls in Zimbabwe, even as digital alternatives gain traction. With festive promotions and network improvements fuelling this growth, mobile operators are poised to leverage these trends while adapting to an increasingly competitive and dynamic market.