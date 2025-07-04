Mobile Connectivity in Zimbabwe: A Promising Growth Story in Q1 2025

Zimbabwe has experienced a significant boost in mobile connectivity, as highlighted in the latest Abridged Sector Performance Report by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) for the first quarter of 2025.

The report reveals a 1.38% increase in active mobile subscriptions, bringing the total to 15,893,626. This growth reflects the country’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital inclusion and expand access to mobile services, particularly in underserved areas.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

Econet, the market leader, has played a pivotal role in this growth, recording a 2.17% increase in subscribers. The company’s investment in network infrastructure and customer-centric services has been instrumental in attracting new users. NetOne also contributed to the positive trend, with a modest 0.38% growth in subscriptions, indicating a competitive landscape where operators are actively seeking ways to engage consumers.

The rising number of mobile subscriptions is not just a statistic; it represents increased access to vital services such as mobile banking, education, and health information. With the proliferation of smartphones and mobile internet, more Zimbabweans are able to connect to digital platforms that enhance their daily lives.

Mobile voice traffic also saw a substantial increase, rising by 5.38% to 4.20 billion minutes. This uptick signifies a growing reliance on mobile communication, driven by affordable calling plans and promotional offers from service providers. The expansion of Internet/data traffic, which surged by 17.31% to 114.02 Petabytes, further illustrates the increasing demand for data-driven services, including social media, streaming, and e-commerce.

Despite the challenges posed by a rising population that has impacted the mobile penetration rate, which fell to 101.39%, the overall growth trajectory remains promising. The report emphasizes that the increase in mobile connectivity is a crucial step toward bridging the digital divide and enhancing economic opportunities.

Furthermore, the outlook for the sector is optimistic, with the anticipated rollout of 5G technology expected to revolutionize mobile connectivity in the country. This next-generation network promises faster speeds, lower latency, and the potential for innovative applications in various sectors, including agriculture, health, and education.

Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector is at a pivotal moment, as stakeholders continue to invest in infrastructure and services that can drive further growth. The combination of increased mobile subscriptions and the advent of advanced technologies positions Zimbabwe to become a key player in the African digital landscape.

As the country embraces this growth in mobile connectivity, the potential for economic development and social transformation is immense. With ongoing efforts to expand access and improve services, Zimbabwe is poised to harness the power of mobile technology to enhance the lives of its citizens.