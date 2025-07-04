NetOne Leads Nationwide Clean-Up, Pushing for a Healthier, Cleaner Zimbabwe*

By Ross Moyo

Harare | Friday, 4 July 2025 — NetOne took centre stage today in a sweeping clean-up blitz that stretched from Harare’s Central Business District to all ten provinces, reaffirming the country’s commitment to environmental stewardship and public health.

Partnering with the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, TelOne, ZimPost, and the City of Harare, NetOne fielded teams that scoured the CBD, Warren Park, and the environs of David Livingstone Primary School, clearing litter and raising awareness about responsible waste management.

The campaign answers President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s national directive designating the first Friday of every month as a day for communities and organisations to roll up their sleeves and tidy their surroundings.

“We are grateful for the President’s vision,” said NetOne Public Relations Manager Ernest Magadzire in an interview with TechnoMag. “By leading these monthly clean-ups where we live and work, we set the standard for cleaner, healthier communities.”

Magadzire noted that the joint effort—bringing together government agencies, corporate partners, and residents—illustrates the “power of collective action” in tackling Zimbabwe’s litter and waste-management challenges.

Today’s exercise, he added, is part of an ongoing, nationwide programme: “Our commitment doesn’t end here. Every first Friday, we’ll be out again, ensuring our workplaces and neighbourhoods stay clean.”

With NetOne at the helm and a growing coalition of partners on board, Zimbabwe is turning a presidential call to action into a sustained movement for a greener, healthier future—one clean-up at a time.