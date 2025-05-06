WhatsApp to Stop Working on Three Popular Phones Within Hours

WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps with over two billion users, is discontinuing support for three older iPhone models – the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus – due to their outdated operating systems.

The Meta-owned messaging app, used by over two billion people worldwide, will no longer support these devices due to their outdated operating systems.

As of today, only devices running iOS 15.1 or newer will be supported, leaving many fans of the older devices disappointed. According to a WhatsApp spokesperson, the company reviews its supported devices annually, considering factors such as user numbers, security updates, and functionality.

The affected iPhone models, released between 2013 and 2014, were discontinued by Apple in 2016 and declared obsolete. This means Apple will no longer provide service, parts, or critical software and security updates for these devices.

It’s worth noting that other popular apps, such as Spotify and Instagram, are already unavailable on these older devices. WhatsApp’s decision aligns with its efforts to prioritize security, functionality, and user experience on newer devices.

Users of the affected iPhone models will no longer be able to send or receive messages on WhatsApp once the change takes effect. To continue using the app, users will need to upgrade to a newer iPhone or switch devices.