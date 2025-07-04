Africa’s Role ln Shaping Digital Landscape ls Crucial

The Evolve ICT Summit 2025 hosted by Compulink Systems brought together leaders, innovators, and visionaries to discuss the future of technology and its impact on the African continent, the Managing Director of Compulink Systems delivered a keynote address, emphasizing the importance of Africa’s role in shaping the digital landscape.

Nyamuda highlighted the need for Africa to harness the power of technology to drive economic growth, improve education and healthcare, and enhance governance and transparency.

Participants discussed the latest advancements in ICT, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

Nyamuda said Africa must play a meaningful role in the global digital ecosystem and empower the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators is crucial for Africa’s digital future.

The Evolve ICT Summit 2025 was a testament to Africa’s commitment to shaping its digital future. As the continent continues to evolve and grow, the insights and ideas shared at the summit will help drive progress and create a better world for generations to come.