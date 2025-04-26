Zimpost and ZimSmart Village Collaborate to Enhance Afya Selfie AI

Zimpost has partnered with ZimSmart Village to further enhance Afya Selfie AI, an innovative health technology system that has been making strides in the healthcare sector since its launch. This collaboration aims to improve the capabilities of the AI system, which is designed to diagnose various health conditions through facial analysis.

Afya Selfie AI utilizes advanced algorithms to assess users’ health by analyzing facial features and expressions. This technology has already demonstrated its potential in diagnosing a range of illnesses, providing users with valuable insights and recommendations for care.

During the recent announcement, Zimpost marketing general manager Venencia Sigauke emphasized the importance of this partnership in expanding the reach and effectiveness of the AI system. “By working with ZimSmart Village, we can enhance the functionality of Afya Selfie AI, making it an even more powerful tool for early diagnosis and preventive healthcare,” she stated. ZimSmart Village’s representative highlighted the ongoing commitment to leveraging technology for health improvement. “Our collaboration aims to refine the AI’s diagnostic capabilities, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of health tech innovation,” he noted.

The enhanced Afya Selfie AI will not only provide users with quicker diagnoses but also help alleviate pressure on healthcare facilities by promoting early detection and preventive care. Both Zimpost and ZimSmart Village are planning to launch educational initiatives to familiarize the public with the system and its benefits.

As they move forward, the partners hope to create a sustainable model that can be implemented in various communities, ultimately contributing to better health outcomes across Zimbabwe.