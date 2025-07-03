Minister Mavetera Launches Mbare Computer Information Centre

Government to support more community ICT labs and expand coding programe to 1.5 million youth

ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera has officially launched the Mbare Computer Information Centre, a community-initiated ICT hub aimed at equipping young people with digital skills and reducing youth unemployment.

Built entirely by residents under the Mbare Renewal Project, the centre offers free training in basic ICT skills, with 68 young people already trained through government support. More are expected to benefit as the programme expands under the Presidential Computerisation Programme.

“When a community takes the lead and builds a facility like this, our job is to support and strengthen it,” said Minister Mavetera. “This centre speaks directly to President Mnangagwa’s vision of creating a digitally empowered and skilled society.”

By Ruvarashe Gora

Located in Matapi Flats, the ICT Centre is a product of local effort, built over a year using community labour and resources. Project leaders say the goal is to transform mindsets, not just infrastructure.

“We started building on 2 July 2024 and finished with the help of well-wishers and local volunteers. This project is not only renewing buildings it’s renewing people,” said Mbare Renewal Project Director Christopher Chisese. “It’s giving young people something meaningful to focus on and helping to fight drug abuse through skills training.”

Minister of Skills Audit and Development, Professor Paul Mavima, commended the project as a turning point in local development.

“With this initiative, a seed has been planted in Mbare, one that will grow into a tree of transformation. Skilled youth are the foundation of national progress,” he said.

Minister Mavetera said her Ministry is focused on capacitating more community ICT labs like Mbare’s through the Presidential Computer Programme and the upcoming 1.5 million coding programme, which aims to create digital jobs for the future.

“We need to identify and support digital ambassadors in every community,” she said. “With these digital skills, young people can transform their futures, their families, and ultimately our nation.”

The Mbare Computer Information Centre stands as a model for how communities can lead development with government playing an enabling role in the journey towards a tech-savvy Zimbabwe.