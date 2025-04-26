Minister Mavetera advocates for reduced ICT duties at the Digital Economy Conference.

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, announced plans to cut duties on information and communication technology products during the Digital Economy Conference held this week in Bulawayo.

Addressing industry leaders, stakeholders, and tech enthusiasts, Mavetera emphasized the importance of making ICTs more accessible to foster innovation and economic growth. “The future of our economy lies in digital transformation. By cutting duties on ICT products, we aim to lower the barriers for businesses and individuals to access essential technology,” she said. The Minister highlighted that high duties on ICT equipment have been a significant impediment to the growth of the tech sector in Zimbabwe. “We recognize the challenges that high costs impose on our entrepreneurs, especially in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Our goal is to create an enabling environment for all,” she added.

Individuals welcomed the announcement, noting that it could lead to increased investment in technology startups and enhancements in digital infrastructure. Several speakers stressed the need for government support in the form of policy reforms that align with global digital trends.

Mavetera’s address also included a call for collaborative efforts between the government and private sector to drive digital literacy and innovation. “Together, we can build a robust digital economy that empowers our communities and drives national development,” she concluded.

The discussions at the conference underscored the urgency of adapting to technological advancements, with many attendees expressing optimism that the proposed duty cuts would pave the way for a more dynamic and competitive digital landscape in Zimbabwe.