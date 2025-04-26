O’mari Wallet Redefines Mobile Money in Zimbabwe with Zero-Fee Transactions

In a digital finance market long dominated by high charges and rigid platforms, Old Mutual’s O’mari mobile money wallet has emerged as a bold disruptor, delivering innovative and, in some cases, freemium pricing and dual-currency convenience.

Since it’s launch in May 2023, the wallet has already attracted over 1.3 million users. The mobile wallet’s numbers were no doubt boosted by the O’mari for Mahala campaign that allowed all Zimbabweans to cash in, send, cash out USD, and pay bills for FREE.

According to Omari Chief the Omari for Mahala campaign has been a definite win in the market thanks to its unique mix of affordability, flexibility, and accessibility.

By Ruvarashe Gora

Following the hugely popular O’mari for Mahala campaign, the business launched its dollar deal, the O’mari Mahala $1 Bundle. A solution that allows its customers cash in, send money, and cash out USD up to $500 for a charge of just $1 with no additional wallet fees.

The O’mari business has a large agent network, partnering with the likes of OK, Bon Marché, TM Pick n Pay, N. Richards, Spar, CABS, Old Mutual branches, and many more across Zimbabwe to allow customers to cash in and cash out USD. O’mari has continued to announce partnerships to ensure ubiquitous presence and customer convenience for customers.

The business is also concentrating on its value-added services, including cards. Emphasizing the O’mari USD VISA, which allows customers to make payments online, pay their subscription like Netflix, withdraw USD cash from any VISA-enabled ATM, and swipe locally and internationally. This card can be purchased at the above-mentioned partners for just $5 and does not require a deposit for wallet maintenance. Once you cash into your O’mari wallet, your card will be funded. Additionally, customers making online payments can opt to get the O’mari Virtual VISA card for just $0.50 on the platform and transact.

Other exciting new features include O’mari’s cardless payments solution on Zimswitch swipe machines using just a mobile number and a PIN. It looks like this has been rolled out on swipe machines such as the CABS and Banc ABC swipe machines. This even adds more seamless transacting capabilities when doing your City Parking. Interesting, right?

O’mari is clearly attempting to deliver customer first solutions, taking into account the nature of the market. This level of competition and innovation will ultimately benefit all mobile money customers.

What is exciting for us is how O’mari is not just about moving money. With more features on the horizon, including the expansion of their partnerships, O’mari is positioning itself as Zimbabwe’s most comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. It’s not just a wallet. It is a simple, affordable, and accessible solution, with personalised experience tailored for every Zimbabwean.

The O’mari wallet allows users to send and receive both USD and ZWG, pay bills like your ZESA, and make purchases in both currencies via USSD (*707#), the O’mari mobile app, or the WhatsApp channel (0774707707).