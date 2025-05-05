Zimbabwe’s Mobile Network Operators Boost 5G Deployments

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Zimbabwe are enhancing connectivity, quality of service, and network speeds through the deployment of 5G base stations, the country saw a 48.15% increase in 5G deployments during the quarter, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) Abridged Sector Performance Report for the fourth quarter of 2024 reported.

The report highlights the progress made in mobile telephony infrastructure, with a focus on 5G technology. The number of 5G base stations increased from 81 to 120, while 2G, 3G, and LTE base stations also saw changes, with 2G decreasing by 3, 3G increasing by 50, and LTE increasing by 140.

In fixed telephony, the total number of active subscriptions grew by 1.01% to 298,047, resulting in a fixed tele-density of 1.94%. PSTN lines increased by 0.78%, while Fixed VoIP subscriptions grew by 2.67%. These developments reflect the ongoing evolution of Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector.