After Killing Skype,Microsoft Ends Support for Classic Calling App

Microsoft is pulling the plug on Skype, its iconic internet calling service, after two decades of operation. As the company retires Skype, it marks the end of an era for a platform that revolutionized global communication. Founded in 2003, Skype quickly gained popularity with its innovative audio and video call features, disrupting the traditional landline industry and becoming a household name with hundreds of millions of users worldwide.

However, in recent years, Skype struggled to keep pace with newer, more agile competitors like Zoom and Salesforce’s Slack. The platform’s core technology, which was designed for desktop use, wasn’t optimized for the smartphone era, making it less convenient for users on-the-go. Despite its early success, Skype’s user base declined as Microsoft shifted its focus to other communication tools.

The decision to shut down Skype is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to simplify its communication offerings and focus on its homegrown Teams service. By consolidating its resources, Microsoft aims to provide a more seamless and integrated experience for users. Teams, which has gained significant traction in the business world, offers features like meeting hosting, calendar management, and community building, making it a more comprehensive solution for modern communication needs.

As Skype ceases operations, users will need to transition to alternative platforms or Microsoft’s Teams service. While the shutdown marks the end of an era for Skype, it also represents a new chapter in Microsoft’s journey to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of its users.