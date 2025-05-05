NetOne Records 2.57% Growth ln Active Mobile Subscriptions

Zimbabwe’s mobile sector recorded a growth in active mobile subscriptions with NetOne one of the country’s major mobile network operators, recording a 2.57% increase in active subscriptions, growing from 3,864,048 to 3,963,193, according to the Potraz Abridged Sector Performance Report for the fourth quarter of 2024.

While Econet led the market with a 4.21% growth in active subscriptions, NetOne maintained its position as the second-largest mobile network operator. Although NetOne lost 0.28 percentage points of market share, the operator still managed to gain subscribers, adding 99,145 new customers to its base.

The growth in mobile subscriptions reflects the increasing demand for mobile services in Zimbabwe. NetOne’s steady growth in subscribers demonstrates the operator’s efforts to expand its customer base and improve its services. Despite the competitive landscape, NetOne remains a significant player in the country’s mobile market.